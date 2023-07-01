Jordan Davis: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jordan Davis is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Jordan Davis Injury Status
Davis is currently not on the injured list.
Jordan Davis 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|18 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Jordan Davis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
