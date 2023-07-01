Jordan Davis is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jordan Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not on the injured list.

Jordan Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Jordan Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

