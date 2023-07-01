Looking at odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Jonathan Kuminga Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +15000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Jonathan Kuminga 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 12.2 316 Rebounds 3.7 96 Assists 1.0 25 Steals 0.7 17 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 49.2% 118-for-240 3P% 31.7% 20-for-63

Jonathan Kuminga's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

Game Day: December 22, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

