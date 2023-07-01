Could the Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Jonathan Huberdeau's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Jonathan Huberdeau 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 17:17 553:28 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.3 11 Points 0.5 15 Hits 0.6 19 Takeaways 0.7 21 Giveaways 0.8 25 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Jonathan Huberdeau's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

