Could the Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jonathan Huberdeau's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Jonathan Huberdeau will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jonathan Huberdeau 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 17:17 553:28
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.3 11
Points 0.5 15
Hits 0.6 19
Takeaways 0.7 21
Giveaways 0.8 25
Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jonathan Huberdeau's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.