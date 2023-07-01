Jonathan Greenard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Jonathan Greenard and the Houston Texans opening the year with a contest versus the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jonathan Greenard Injury Status
Greenard is currently not on the injured list.
Jonathan Greenard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|16 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Jonathan Greenard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Colts
|0.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|0.5
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|1
|1
