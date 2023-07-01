John Tavares 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.
John Tavares' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
John Tavares 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|18:45
|543:51
|Goals
|0.3
|9
|Assists
|0.7
|20
|Points
|1.0
|29
|Hits
|1.3
|38
|Takeaways
|0.6
|16
|Giveaways
|0.7
|21
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|4
John Tavares' Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
