Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is +1600 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Embiid.

Joel Embiid DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +1600 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1600)

MVP Odds: +175 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $175)

+175 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $175) Clutch Player Odds: +4000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $4000)

Joel Embiid 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 35.1 843 Rebounds 11.8 283 Assists 5.9 141 Steals 1.1 27 Blocks 1.9 45 FG% 54.1% 283-for-523 3P% 33.3% 26-for-78

Joel Embiid's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

