The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Jimmie Ward and the Houston Texans opening the year with a matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jimmie Ward Injury Status

Ward is currently not listed as injured.

Jimmie Ward 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Jimmie Ward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0.0 1.0 6 0 2 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

