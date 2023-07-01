Jesper Bratt is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this New Jersey Devils player, scroll down.

Jesper Bratt's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Jesper Bratt 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:09 574:33 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.8 24 Points 1.2 37 Hits 0.8 23 Takeaways 0.7 20 Giveaways 0.6 17 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Jesper Bratt's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

