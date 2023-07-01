Jerry Hughes' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Jerry Hughes Injury Status

Hughes is currently listed as active.

Is Hughes your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jerry Hughes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 9.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Hughes and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerry Hughes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 2.0 1.0 3 1 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Titans 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 2.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.