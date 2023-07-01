The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jayson Oweh and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jayson Oweh Injury Status

Oweh is currently not on the injured list.

Jayson Oweh 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Ravens Players

Jayson Oweh 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Bills 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 1.0 1.0 2 0 0

