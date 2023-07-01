Looking at odds to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

James Harden Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

James Harden 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 17.1 377 Rebounds 4.6 102 Assists 7.7 170 Steals 1.4 31 Blocks 0.9 19 FG% 47.4% 110-for-232 3P% 42.9% 57-for-133

James Harden's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM

3:30 PM TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

