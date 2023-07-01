The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with James Bradberry and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a bout versus the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

James Bradberry Injury Status

Bradberry is currently not on the injury report.

James Bradberry 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 17 Pass Def.

James Bradberry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 4 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 12 Packers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 2 1 2 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

