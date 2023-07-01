Jalyn Armour-Davis is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens clash with the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury Status

Armour-Davis is currently not on the injured list.

Is Armour-Davis your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jalyn Armour-Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Armour-Davis and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jalyn Armour-Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.