Jalen Pitre: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jalen Pitre is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Jalen Pitre Injury Status
Pitre is currently listed as active.
Jalen Pitre 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|147 Tackles (5 for loss), 1 Sack, 5 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Jalen Pitre 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Colts
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|1
|2
|8
|2
|2
|Week 4
|Chargers
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Eagles
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Browns
|0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|0
|0
|12
|0
|2
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|0
|0
|9
|1
|1
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|13
|1
|1
|Week 18
|@Colts
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
