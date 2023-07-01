Jalen Pitre is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jalen Pitre Injury Status

Pitre is currently listed as active.

Jalen Pitre 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 147 Tackles (5 for loss), 1 Sack, 5 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Jalen Pitre 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0 0 10 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0 0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 1 2 8 2 2 Week 4 Chargers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0 0 8 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0 0 4 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0 2 6 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0 0 9 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0 0 7 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0 0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0 0 7 0 1 Week 13 Browns 0 0 16 1 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 0 0 12 0 2 Week 15 Chiefs 0 0 13 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 0 0 9 1 1 Week 17 Jaguars 0 0 13 1 1 Week 18 @Colts 0 0 8 0 0

