At +15000, Jalen Pitre is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 45th-best in the league.

Jalen Pitre 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Jalen Pitre Insights

Pitre helped lead the defense with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games.

The Texans compiled 196.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (25th in the NFL), and they ranked 10th defensively with 209.3 passing yards allowed per game.

It was a difficult campaign for Houston in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked second-worst in rushing offense (86.8 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed).

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

