Jalen Hurts' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Jalen Hurts Injury Status

Hurts is currently listed as active.

Jalen Hurts 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 306-for-460 (66.5%), 3,701 YDS (8 YPA), 22 TD, 6 INT 165 CAR, 760 YDS, 13 TD

Jalen Hurts Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 378.04 3 3 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 358.97 3 3 2023 ADP - 22 3

Jalen Hurts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Lions 18 32 243 0 0 17 90 1 Week 2 Vikings 26 31 333 1 1 11 57 2 Week 3 @Commanders 22 35 340 3 0 9 20 0 Week 4 Jaguars 16 25 204 0 1 16 38 1 Week 5 @Cardinals 26 36 239 0 0 15 61 2 Week 6 Cowboys 15 25 155 2 0 9 27 0 Week 8 Steelers 19 28 285 4 0 2 10 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 27 243 2 0 9 23 0 Week 10 Commanders 17 26 175 2 1 6 28 1 Week 11 @Colts 18 25 190 1 0 16 86 1 Week 12 Packers 16 28 153 2 0 17 157 0 Week 13 Titans 29 39 380 3 0 5 12 1 Week 14 @Giants 21 31 217 2 0 7 77 1 Week 15 @Bears 22 37 315 0 2 17 61 3 Week 18 Giants 20 35 229 0 1 9 13 0 Divisional Giants 16 24 154 2 0 9 34 1 Championship Game 49ers 15 25 121 0 0 11 39 1 Super Bowl Chiefs 27 38 304 1 0 15 70 3

