Jalen Hurts: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jalen Hurts' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Jalen Hurts Injury Status
Hurts is currently listed as active.
Jalen Hurts 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|306-for-460 (66.5%), 3,701 YDS (8 YPA), 22 TD, 6 INT
|165 CAR, 760 YDS, 13 TD
Jalen Hurts Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|378.04
|3
|3
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|358.97
|3
|3
|2023 ADP
|-
|22
|3
Jalen Hurts 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|18
|32
|243
|0
|0
|17
|90
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|26
|31
|333
|1
|1
|11
|57
|2
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|22
|35
|340
|3
|0
|9
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|16
|25
|204
|0
|1
|16
|38
|1
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|26
|36
|239
|0
|0
|15
|61
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|15
|25
|155
|2
|0
|9
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|19
|28
|285
|4
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|27
|243
|2
|0
|9
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|17
|26
|175
|2
|1
|6
|28
|1
|Week 11
|@Colts
|18
|25
|190
|1
|0
|16
|86
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|16
|28
|153
|2
|0
|17
|157
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|29
|39
|380
|3
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Week 14
|@Giants
|21
|31
|217
|2
|0
|7
|77
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|22
|37
|315
|0
|2
|17
|61
|3
|Week 18
|Giants
|20
|35
|229
|0
|1
|9
|13
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|16
|24
|154
|2
|0
|9
|34
|1
|Championship Game
|49ers
|15
|25
|121
|0
|0
|11
|39
|1
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|27
|38
|304
|1
|0
|15
|70
|3
