With +1100 odds to claim the MVP award this season, Jalen Hurts is one of the favorites for the award (third-best odds in NFL). He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are a variety of options. Check out his complete list of odds later in this article.

Jalen Hurts 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1100 3rd Bet $100 to win $1,100 Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Jalen Hurts Insights

Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 TDs, last year.

His rushing numbers were 165 carries for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

The Eagles called a pass on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. Their offense was second in the league in points scored.

On defense, Philadelphia was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by surrendering only 179.7 passing yards per game. It ranked ninth on offense (241.5 passing yards per game).

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

