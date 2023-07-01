In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Jalen Carter and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Carter's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Jalen Carter Injury Status

Carter is currently not on the injured list.

Jalen Carter 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jalen Carter 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

