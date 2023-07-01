Jalen Carter is +550 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are second-best in the league.

Jalen Carter 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +550 2nd Bet $100 to win $550

Jalen Carter Insights

Defensively, the Eagles were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by giving up only 179.7 passing yards per game. They ranked ninth on offense (241.5 passing yards per game).

Philadelphia sported the 16th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 147.6 rushing yards per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

