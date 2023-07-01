Jakob Pelletier is +10000 to win the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie. For more stats and info on this Calgary Flames player, see below.

Jakob Pelletier's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Jakob Pelletier Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Time on Ice 8:06 340:26 Goals 0.1 3 Assists 0.1 4 Points 0.2 7 Hits 0.4 15 Takeaways 0.3 12 Giveaways 0.2 10 Penalty Minutes 0.0 2

Jakob Pelletier's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

BSW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

