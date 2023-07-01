Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger is currently +2500 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Jake Oettinger's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Goaltending Record -- 11-7-2 Shots Against 19.90 597 Goals Against 2.93 59 Saves 17.93 538 Save % -- 0.901

Jake Oettinger's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

