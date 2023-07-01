Jadeveon Clowney is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens match up with the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jadeveon Clowney Injury Status

Clowney is currently not listed as injured.

Jadeveon Clowney 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Jadeveon Clowney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 3 0 2 Week 2 Jets 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

