In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom is currently +6000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Jacob Markstrom's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

Jacob Markstrom 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 17
Goaltending Record -- 7-8-2
Shots Against 17.96 485
Goals Against 2.83 48
Saves 16.19 437
Save % -- 0.901

Jacob Markstrom's Next Game

