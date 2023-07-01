In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom is currently +6000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Jacob Markstrom's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

Jacob Markstrom 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 17 Goaltending Record -- 7-8-2 Shots Against 17.96 485 Goals Against 2.83 48 Saves 16.19 437 Save % -- 0.901

Jacob Markstrom's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

