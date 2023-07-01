Jacob Markstrom 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom is currently +6000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Jacob Markstrom's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)
Jacob Markstrom 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|17
|Goaltending Record
|--
|7-8-2
|Shots Against
|17.96
|485
|Goals Against
|2.83
|48
|Saves
|16.19
|437
|Save %
|--
|0.901
Jacob Markstrom's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
