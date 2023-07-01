The 2023 season kicks off for Jack Stoll when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jack Stoll Injury Status

Stoll is currently not on the injured list.

Jack Stoll 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 14 TAR, 11 REC, 123 YDS, 0 TD

Jack Stoll Fantasy Insights

Other Eagles Players

Jack Stoll 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 21 0 Week 8 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 1 13 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 11 0 Week 11 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 13 Titans 3 3 41 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 2 20 0 Week 15 @Bears 1 1 6 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 1 5 0

