J.K. Dobbins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
J.K. Dobbins is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
J.K. Dobbins Injury Status
Dobbins is currently not on the injury report.
Is Dobbins your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out J.K. Dobbins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
J.K. Dobbins 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|92 CAR, 520 YDS (5.7 YPC), 2 TD
|8 TAR, 7 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Dobbins and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|74.20
|178
|44
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|164.13
|59
|18
|2023 ADP
|-
|49
|19
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
J.K. Dobbins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|7
|23
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|13
|41
|1
|4
|22
|1
|Week 5
|Bengals
|8
|44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|7
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|15
|120
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|13
|125
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|12
|59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|17
|93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|13
|62
|0
|4
|43
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.