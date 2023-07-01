J.K. Dobbins is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

J.K. Dobbins Injury Status

Dobbins is currently not on the injury report.

J.K. Dobbins 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 92 CAR, 520 YDS (5.7 YPC), 2 TD 8 TAR, 7 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD

J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 74.20 178 44 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 164.13 59 18 2023 ADP - 49 19

J.K. Dobbins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Patriots 7 23 0 2 17 0 Week 4 Bills 13 41 1 4 22 1 Week 5 Bengals 8 44 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 7 15 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 15 120 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 13 125 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Falcons 12 59 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 17 93 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 13 62 0 4 43 1

