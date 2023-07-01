J.K. Dobbins is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

J.K. Dobbins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

J.K. Dobbins Insights

A year ago Dobbins rushed for 520 yards on 92 carries (65.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who were 19th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while running the football 51.9% of the time.

Baltimore surged on both offense and defense in the running game last season, ranking second-best in rushing offense (160 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

