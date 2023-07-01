Isaiah Rodgers: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Isaiah Rodgers is currently suspended. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET in Week 1.
Isaiah Rodgers Injury Status
Rodgers is currently not on the injury report.
Isaiah Rodgers 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|34 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Isaiah Rodgers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|2
|Week 11
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
