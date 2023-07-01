Isaiah Rodgers is currently suspended. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET in Week 1.

Isaiah Rodgers Injury Status

Rodgers is currently not on the injury report.

Is Rodgers your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Isaiah Rodgers 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Rodgers and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isaiah Rodgers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.