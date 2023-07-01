Isaiah Likely: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Isaiah Likely and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Isaiah Likely Injury Status
Likely is currently not on the injury report.
Isaiah Likely 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|60 TAR, 36 REC, 373 YDS, 3 TD
Isaiah Likely Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|55.30
|226
|26
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|45.79
|271
|36
|2023 ADP
|-
|246
|32
Isaiah Likely 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|4
|2
|30
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|77
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|5
|1
|24
|1
|Week 11
|Panthers
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|4
|4
|30
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|5
|3
|12
|1
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|13
|8
|103
|0
