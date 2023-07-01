The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Isaiah Likely and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Isaiah Likely Injury Status

Likely is currently not on the injury report.

Isaiah Likely 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
60 TAR, 36 REC, 373 YDS, 3 TD

Isaiah Likely Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 55.30 226 26
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 45.79 271 36
2023 ADP - 246 32

Isaiah Likely 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Jets 4 0 0 0
Week 2 Dolphins 5 4 43 0
Week 3 @Patriots 2 1 8 0
Week 5 Bengals 2 2 7 0
Week 6 @Giants 4 2 30 0
Week 7 Browns 1 1 16 0
Week 8 @Buccaneers 7 6 77 1
Week 9 @Saints 5 1 24 1
Week 11 Panthers 3 1 1 0
Week 13 Broncos 4 4 30 0
Week 15 @Browns 3 2 18 0
Week 16 Falcons 2 1 4 0
Week 17 Steelers 5 3 12 1
Week 18 @Bengals 13 8 103 0

