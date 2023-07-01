The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Isaiah Likely and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Isaiah Likely Injury Status

Likely is currently not on the injury report.

Is Likely your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Isaiah Likely 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 60 TAR, 36 REC, 373 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Likely and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Likely Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 55.30 226 26 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 45.79 271 36 2023 ADP - 246 32

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isaiah Likely 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 0 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 4 43 0 Week 3 @Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 2 7 0 Week 6 @Giants 4 2 30 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 16 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 7 6 77 1 Week 9 @Saints 5 1 24 1 Week 11 Panthers 3 1 1 0 Week 13 Broncos 4 4 30 0 Week 15 @Browns 3 2 18 0 Week 16 Falcons 2 1 4 0 Week 17 Steelers 5 3 12 1 Week 18 @Bengals 13 8 103 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.