In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin is currently +1500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Ilya Sorokin's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +1500 (7th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Ilya Sorokin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Goaltending Record -- 9-4-7 Shots Against 22.81 730 Goals Against 3.04 62 Saves 20.84 667 (3rd) Save % -- 0.914

Ilya Sorokin's Next Game

Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

