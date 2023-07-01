In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin is currently +1500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Ilya Sorokin's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +1500 (7th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Ilya Sorokin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 20
Goaltending Record -- 9-4-7
Shots Against 22.81 730
Goals Against 3.04 62
Saves 20.84 667 (3rd)
Save % -- 0.914

Ilya Sorokin's Next Game

