Ilya Sorokin 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin is currently +1500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Ilya Sorokin's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +1500 (7th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)
Ilya Sorokin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Goaltending Record
|--
|9-4-7
|Shots Against
|22.81
|730
|Goals Against
|3.04
|62
|Saves
|20.84
|667 (3rd)
|Save %
|--
|0.914
Ilya Sorokin's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
