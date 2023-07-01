Ilya Sorokin is +12500 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this New York Islanders player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ilya Sorokin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +1500 (7th in NHL)

Think Ilya Sorokin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Ilya Sorokin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Goaltending Record -- 9-4-7 Shots Against 22.81 730 Goals Against 3.04 62 Saves 20.84 667 (3rd) Save % -- 0.914

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Ilya Sorokin's Next Game

Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.