Ilya Samsonov 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov is currently +8000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ilya Samsonov's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)
Think Ilya Samsonov will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Ilya Samsonov 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|13
|Goaltending Record
|--
|5-1-5
|Shots Against
|11.62
|337
|Goals Against
|3.51
|41
|Saves
|10.21
|296
|Save %
|--
|0.878
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Ilya Samsonov's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.