Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov is currently +8000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Ilya Samsonov's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)

Ilya Samsonov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 13
Goaltending Record -- 5-1-5
Shots Against 11.62 337
Goals Against 3.51 41
Saves 10.21 296
Save % -- 0.878

Ilya Samsonov's Next Game

