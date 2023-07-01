Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov is currently +8000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Ilya Samsonov's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)

Ilya Samsonov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 13 Goaltending Record -- 5-1-5 Shots Against 11.62 337 Goals Against 3.51 41 Saves 10.21 296 Save % -- 0.878

Ilya Samsonov's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

