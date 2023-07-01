Henry To'o To'o: 2023 Stats & Injury News
In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Henry To'o To'o and the Houston Texans will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse To'o To'o's stats in the article below.
Henry To'o To'o Injury Status
To'o To'o is currently not on the injury report.
Henry To'o To'o 2023 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Henry To'o To'o 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|1
