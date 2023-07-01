In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Henry To'o To'o and the Houston Texans will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse To'o To'o's stats in the article below.

Henry To'o To'o Injury Status

To'o To'o is currently not on the injury report.

Henry To'o To'o 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Henry To'o To'o 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 3 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 10 0 1

