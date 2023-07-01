Hassan Ridgeway is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans collide with the Baltimore Ravens in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Hassan Ridgeway Injury Status

Ridgeway is currently not listed as injured.

Hassan Ridgeway 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Hassan Ridgeway 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Rams 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

