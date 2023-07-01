With +2500 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Haason Reddick is among the favorites for the award (10th-best odds in league).

Haason Reddick 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +2500 10th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Haason Reddick Insights

As a tone-setter on defense, Reddick collected 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.

The Eagles ranked ninth in passing yards last year (241.5 per game), but they excelled on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 179.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Philadelphia had the 16th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 147.6 rushing yards per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

