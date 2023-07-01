Gus Edwards' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Gus Edwards Injury Status

Edwards is currently not on the injured list.

Gus Edwards 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 87 CAR, 433 YDS (5.0 YPC), 3 TD 2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Gus Edwards Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 59.30 216 51 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 76.71 206 54 2023 ADP - 198 61

Other Ravens Players

Gus Edwards Next Game Props (vs. the Texans)

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 31.5 -111

Gus Edwards 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Browns 16 66 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 11 65 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 16 52 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 6 12 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 13 66 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 55 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 11 99 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 4 16 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 12 39 0 1 13 0

