Gus Edwards: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Gus Edwards' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Gus Edwards Injury Status
Edwards is currently not on the injured list.
Gus Edwards 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|87 CAR, 433 YDS (5.0 YPC), 3 TD
|2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Gus Edwards Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|59.30
|216
|51
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.71
|206
|54
|2023 ADP
|-
|198
|61
Other Ravens Players
Gus Edwards Next Game Props (vs. the Texans)
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|31.5
|-111
Gus Edwards 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Browns
|16
|66
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|11
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|16
|52
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|13
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|7
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|11
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|12
|39
|0
|1
|13
|0
