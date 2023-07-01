The 2023 campaign kicks off for Grant Calcaterra when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Grant Calcaterra Injury Status

Calcaterra is currently listed as active.

Is Calcaterra your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
9 TAR, 5 REC, 81 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Calcaterra and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Calcaterra Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 8.10 443 86
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.90 504 106
2023 ADP - 429 59

Other Eagles Players

Haason Reddick: Stats & Injury News
Jalen Hurts: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
D'Andre Swift: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Dallas Goedert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
DeVonta Smith: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
A.J. Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Evans: Stats & Injury News
Fletcher Cox: Stats & Injury News
Avonte Maddox: Stats & Injury News
Terrell Edmunds: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Graham: Stats & Injury News
James Bradberry: Stats & Injury News
Josh Sweat: Stats & Injury News
Boston Scott: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Zach Cunningham: Stats & Injury News
Marcus Mariota: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Rashaad Penny: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Olamide Zaccheaus: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Darius Slay: Stats & Injury News
Kentavius Street: Stats & Injury News
Isaiah Rodgers: Stats & Injury News
Tyrie Cleveland: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Shaun Bradley: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 40 0
Week 12 Packers 1 1 -2 0
Week 13 Titans 1 1 19 0
Week 14 @Giants 4 2 24 0
Week 15 @Bears 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.