The 2023 campaign kicks off for Grant Calcaterra when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Grant Calcaterra Injury Status

Calcaterra is currently listed as active.

Is Calcaterra your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 9 TAR, 5 REC, 81 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Calcaterra and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Calcaterra Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 8.10 443 86 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.90 504 106 2023 ADP - 429 59

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grant Calcaterra 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 40 0 Week 12 Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 13 Titans 1 1 19 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 24 0 Week 15 @Bears 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.