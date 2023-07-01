The 2023 campaign kicks off for Geno Stone when the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Geno Stone Injury Status

Stone is currently listed as active.

Geno Stone 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Geno Stone 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

