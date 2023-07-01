Geno Stone: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Geno Stone when the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Geno Stone Injury Status
Stone is currently listed as active.
Geno Stone 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|35 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Other Ravens Players
Geno Stone 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
