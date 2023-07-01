Fletcher Cox is set to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the New England Patriots in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Fletcher Cox Injury Status

Cox is currently not on the injury report.

Fletcher Cox 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Fletcher Cox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Packers 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Titans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Saints 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Divisional Giants 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

