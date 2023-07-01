Evan Bouchard is +1100 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Edmonton Oilers player, scroll down.

Evan Bouchard's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +1100 (3rd in NHL)

Evan Bouchard 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 22:31 653:15 Goals 0.3 8 Assists 0.8 24 Points 1.1 32 Hits 0.7 20 Takeaways 0.7 19 Giveaways 1 28 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Evan Bouchard's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu

Tickets: Ticketmaster

