The 2023 campaign kicks off for Eric Murray when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Eric Murray Injury Status

Murray is currently not on the injured list.

Eric Murray 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Eric Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

