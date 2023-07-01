Could the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.

Elias Lindholm's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Elias Lindholm 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 20:56 669:56
Goals 0.2 7
Assists 0.4 13
Points 0.6 20
Hits 0.9 28
Takeaways 0.6 20
Giveaways 0.4 14
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Elias Lindholm's Next Game

