Could the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elias Lindholm's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Elias Lindholm will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Elias Lindholm 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 20:56 669:56 Goals 0.2 7 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.6 20 Hits 0.9 28 Takeaways 0.6 20 Giveaways 0.4 14 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Elias Lindholm's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

BSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.