Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is +8000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Green.

Draymond Green DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +8000 (15th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Draymond Green 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Points 9.7 145 Rebounds 5.5 83 Assists 5.8 87 Steals 0.4 6 Blocks 0.7 11 FG% 49.0% 51-for-104 3P% 42.9% 18-for-42

Draymond Green's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

