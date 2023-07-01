Dougie Hamilton 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Might the New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.
Dougie Hamilton's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Dougie Hamilton 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Time on Ice
|19:58
|419:31
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.5
|11
|Points
|0.8
|16
|Hits
|0.5
|11
|Takeaways
|0.2
|5
|Giveaways
|0.7
|14
|Penalty Minutes
|1.0
|20
Dougie Hamilton's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
