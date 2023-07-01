Might the New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dougie Hamilton's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Think Dougie Hamilton will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Dougie Hamilton 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 20
Time on Ice 19:58 419:31
Goals 0.2 5
Assists 0.5 11
Points 0.8 16
Hits 0.5 11
Takeaways 0.2 5
Giveaways 0.7 14
Penalty Minutes 1.0 20

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Dougie Hamilton's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.