Might the New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Dougie Hamilton's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Dougie Hamilton 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Time on Ice 19:58 419:31 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.5 11 Points 0.8 16 Hits 0.5 11 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.7 14 Penalty Minutes 1.0 20

Dougie Hamilton's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

