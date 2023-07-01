DeVonta Smith is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out DeVonta Smith NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

DeVonta Smith 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 136 TAR, 95 REC, 1,196 YDS, 7 TD

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 159.60 54 10 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 142.64 76 15 2023 ADP - 30 14

DeVonta Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 4 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 7 80 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 169 1 Week 4 Jaguars 4 3 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 11 10 87 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 5 44 1 Week 8 Steelers 8 5 23 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 2 22 0 Week 10 Commanders 8 6 39 1 Week 11 @Colts 9 6 78 0 Week 12 Packers 9 4 50 0 Week 13 Titans 8 5 102 1 Week 14 @Giants 8 5 64 1 Week 15 @Bears 8 5 126 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 12 8 113 2 Week 17 Saints 13 9 115 0 Week 18 Giants 8 7 67 0 Divisional Giants 10 6 61 1 Championship Game 49ers 3 2 36 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 9 7 100 0

