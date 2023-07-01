DeVonta Smith: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
DeVonta Smith is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
DeVonta Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently not on the injured list.
DeVonta Smith 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|136 TAR, 95 REC, 1,196 YDS, 7 TD
DeVonta Smith Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|159.60
|54
|10
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|142.64
|76
|15
|2023 ADP
|-
|30
|14
DeVonta Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|7
|7
|80
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|169
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|11
|10
|87
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|5
|44
|1
|Week 8
|Steelers
|8
|5
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|8
|6
|39
|1
|Week 11
|@Colts
|9
|6
|78
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|9
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|8
|5
|102
|1
|Week 14
|@Giants
|8
|5
|64
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|8
|5
|126
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|12
|8
|113
|2
|Week 17
|Saints
|13
|9
|115
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|8
|7
|67
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|10
|6
|61
|1
|Championship Game
|49ers
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|100
|0
