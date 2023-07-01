DeVonta Smith is +10000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 43rd-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

DeVonta Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

DeVonta Smith Insights

Smith saw 136 targets last year and turned them into 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven TDs, averaging 70.4 receiving yards.

The Eagles ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% running plays last year. They were second in the NFL in scoring.

Philadelphia ranked ninth in passing yards last year (241.5 per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 179.7 passing yards allowed per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

