Devon Levi is +6600 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and info on this Buffalo Sabres player, see below.

Devon Levi's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Devon Levi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 14
Goaltending Record -- 6-4-2
Shots Against 12.9 387
Goals Against 3.27 42
Saves 11.5 345
Save % -- 0.891

