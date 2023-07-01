Devon Levi 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Devon Levi is +6600 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and info on this Buffalo Sabres player, see below.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devon Levi's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)
Think Devon Levi will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Devon Levi 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|14
|Goaltending Record
|--
|6-4-2
|Shots Against
|12.9
|387
|Goals Against
|3.27
|42
|Saves
|11.5
|345
|Save %
|--
|0.891
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Devon Levi's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.