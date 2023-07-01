Devon Levi is +6600 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and info on this Buffalo Sabres player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devon Levi's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Think Devon Levi will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Devon Levi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Goaltending Record -- 6-4-2 Shots Against 12.9 387 Goals Against 3.27 42 Saves 11.5 345 Save % -- 0.891

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Devon Levi's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

MSG-B,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.