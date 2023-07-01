Devin Singletary is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Devin Singletary Injury Status

Singletary is currently listed as active.

Is Singletary your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Devin Singletary 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 177 CAR, 819 YDS (4.6 YPC), 5 TD 52 TAR, 38 REC, 280 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Singletary and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Singletary Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 139.90 74 24 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 85.38 184 50 2023 ADP - 142 50

Other Texans Players

Devin Singletary Next Game Props (vs. the Ravens)

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 19.5 -120

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devin Singletary 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 8 48 0 2 14 0 Week 2 Titans 6 19 0 2 2 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 9 13 0 9 78 1 Week 4 @Ravens 11 49 0 4 47 0 Week 5 Steelers 6 42 0 1 4 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 17 85 0 4 22 0 Week 8 Packers 14 67 0 1 16 0 Week 9 @Jets 8 24 0 4 24 0 Week 10 Vikings 13 47 2 1 0 0 Week 11 Browns 18 86 1 2 11 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 72 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Patriots 13 51 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jets 8 39 0 1 4 0 Week 15 Dolphins 13 42 0 3 28 0 Week 16 @Bears 12 106 1 2 19 0 Week 18 Patriots 7 29 0 1 3 0 Wild Card Dolphins 10 48 0 0 0 0 Divisional Bengals 6 25 0 5 37 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.