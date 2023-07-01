Devin Singletary: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Devin Singletary is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Devin Singletary Injury Status
Singletary is currently listed as active.
Devin Singletary 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|177 CAR, 819 YDS (4.6 YPC), 5 TD
|52 TAR, 38 REC, 280 YDS, 1 TD
Devin Singletary Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|139.90
|74
|24
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|85.38
|184
|50
|2023 ADP
|-
|142
|50
Devin Singletary Next Game Props (vs. the Ravens)
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|19.5
|-120
Devin Singletary 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|8
|48
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|6
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|9
|13
|0
|9
|78
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|11
|49
|0
|4
|47
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|6
|42
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|17
|85
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|8
|24
|0
|4
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|13
|47
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|18
|86
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|72
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|13
|51
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|8
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|13
|42
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|12
|106
|1
|2
|19
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|7
|29
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|10
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|6
|25
|0
|5
|37
|0
