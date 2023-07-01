The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Devin Duvernay and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Devin Duvernay Injury Status

Duvernay is currently listed as active.

Devin Duvernay 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 49 TAR, 37 REC, 407 YDS, 3 TD 12 CAR, 84 YDS (7.0 YPC), 1 TD

Devin Duvernay Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.10 184 57 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.12 361 139 2023 ADP - 304 103

Other Ravens Players

Devin Duvernay 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 54 2 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 42 0 Week 3 @Patriots 2 2 25 1 Week 4 Bills 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Bengals 7 5 54 0 Week 6 @Giants 5 1 14 0 Week 7 Browns 3 2 42 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 4 4 31 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 5 0 Week 11 Panthers 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 5 3 23 0 Week 13 Broncos 6 6 34 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 3 2 29 0

