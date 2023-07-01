Desmond King II and the Houston Texans will square off against the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for King's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Desmond King II Injury Status

King is currently not listed as injured.

Desmond King II 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Desmond King II 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Texans 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

