Derek Stingley Jr. is +20000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 51st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Derek Stingley Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

On defense last year, Stingley helped set the tone with one interception to go with 43 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended in nine games.

The Texans totaled 196.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (25th in the NFL), and they ranked 10th on the other side of the ball with 209.3 passing yards allowed per game.

It was a difficult campaign for Houston in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked second-worst in rushing offense (86.8 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed).

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

